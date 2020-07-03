K Drive

Fianna Fáil Backbencher Tells Party Colleagues To Stop Feeling Sorry For Themselves.

Ciara Plunkett
A backbench Fianna Fáil TD has told party colleagues to stop feeling sorry for themselves if they missed out on a junior ministry.

Cork's Christopher O'Sullivan says there's no time for being annoyed at being overlooked and that there's work for the new government to get on with.

It's after a number of TDs like Willie O'Dea, Michael Moynihan and Jackie Cahill said they felt disappointed or insulted by being passed over by Micheál Martin for ministerial appointments.

A number of those without a role are now starting to campaign to get the chairmanship of an Oireachtas committee.

