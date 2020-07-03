Listen: €4.8M In Funding Released For Study On Why Covid 19 Affects Some More Than Others.

A new study aims to find out who's immune from coronavirus so they can safely return to work.

The Higher Education Minister's announced 4.8 million euro is being invested in Covid Research.

The Science Foundation Ireland funding will also examine why some people are more likely to get the disease than others.

Prof. Kingston Mills is Professor of Experimental Immunology, School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity College Dublin, and is lead author of this research

Stock image: Pixabay