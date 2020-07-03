Listen Live Logo

Listen: Decision Due In The Autumn On Proposal For 167 Homes In Kill.

07/03/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
  Kill village could be poised for a significant expansion, if An Bord Pleanala approves plans for a project valued at €40 million.

107 houses and 60 apartments are proposed in this Strategic Housing Development.

The site is bounded by Kill Hill and St. Brigid's National School.

While, a d ecision due on a single housing estate that could increase the population of Blessington area by 20% has been pushed back until mid August.

Fintan Brett is a Fine Gael Cllr. in the Naas Municipal District.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

fintan_brett.mp3

 

Stock image: Pixabay

