Listen: Laywer For Dozens Of Alleged Epstein Victims Says Prince Andrew "Evading Authorities".

A lawyer for dozens of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims claims Prince Andrew’s "deliberately evading authorities" who’ve invited him to provide a statement about abuse by the financier.

A source close to the Duke of York’s legal team says he’s “offered assistance to the investigation on a number of occasions.”

Brad Edwards represents 55 women who claim they were abused by the late convicted paedophile, and friend of the royal.

Mr Edwards believes Andrew has information which could help the US inquiry:

File image: Prince Andrew/Wikipedia Commons