K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Laywer For Dozens Of Alleged Epstein Victims Says Prince Andrew "Evading Authorities".

: 07/03/2020 - 16:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
prince_andrew_wikipedia.jpg

A lawyer for dozens of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims claims Prince Andrew’s "deliberately evading authorities" who’ve invited him to provide a statement about abuse by the financier.

A source close to the Duke of York’s legal team says he’s “offered assistance to the investigation on a number of occasions.”

Brad Edwards represents 55 women who claim they were abused by the late convicted paedophile, and friend of the royal.

Mr Edwards believes Andrew has information which could help the US inquiry:

newstalk1519212.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: Prince Andrew/Wikipedia Commons

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!