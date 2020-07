Kildare County Council says there is no public space in Derrinturn suitable for a playground.

It was asked by Fine Gael Cllr., Brendan Wyse, to identify a suitable site for a play area.

KCC says as there is no land in its ownership in the village on which a playground can be built "we are dependent on co-operation with other community organisations to identify a suitable space."

File image: KCC playground at Maynooth