Kildare Arts Service Announces Portrait Exhibition To Honour Kildare's Covid Heroes

Kildare Arts Service is holding a portrait exhibition in September to acknowledge those who went "above and beyond to help Kildare get through this pandemic."

The service would like to commission 10 portraits of Covid Heroes, and it wants members of the public to nominate the people who should be honoured in this way.

They say "Nurses, volunteers, shop assistants, frontline workers, postmen, teachers; anyone you feel should be recognised by Kildare County Council for their work through this unprecedented time."

The closing date for nominations in Friday, July 10th

In tandem, Kildare Arts Service is commissioning up to 10 visual artists from, or connected, to Kildare to paint the portraits.

Each commissioned artist will receive a €500 fee.

Portraits will be exhibited as part of the Culture Night 2020 Programme.

These commissioned works will then become a permanent part of Kildare County Council’s Municipal Visual Art Collection.

For further information please contact Kildare Arts Service on 045 – 448328 or arts@kildarecoco.ie