€68,0000 In Cannabis, Some Addressed To Kildare, Seized At Dublin Mail Centre.

Cannabis valued at over €68,000, some of which was addressed to Kildare, seized at Dublin Mail Centre.

3-point-4 kilos of the drug was discovered in eight separate parcels which originated from the Netherlands, the USA, Canada and Spain, with the help of assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

The parcels were declared as clothing, boardgames, jewellery and kitchen supplies and were destined for addresses in Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Waterford.

In a separate operation earlier this week, Revenue Officers seized over 24,600 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort, with an estimated retail value of over 94-thousand euro.