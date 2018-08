There are calls for 161 post offices to be saved from closure.

The branches are likely to shut after applications by postmasters to a voluntary retirement package at An Post.

The full list of closures will be published later this month, and is expected to include Moone and Donadea, - and the company say the changes will lead to a stronger network of post offices.

But Fianna Fail has called the news an "attack on rural Ireland".