Listen: Kildare Woman Issues Warning Over Chip And PIN Card Theft

A Kildare woman is warning people to be vigilant when paying in supermarkets with a card.

Theresa paid for her shopping using a card and her pin number, and believes she was being watched and was subsequently followed to her car where a distraction theft occurred.

Theresa explained the situation to Shane Beatty on Kildare Today:

Soon afterwards, she discovered her card had been removed from her bag, and upon contacting the guards and the bank, that €400 had been withdrawn from her account, along with a further attempt to withdraw €300.

Theresa is warning others to cover their PIN, no matter where the card is being used.