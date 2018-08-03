Listen Live Logo

Listen: Gardai And Council Urge Road Users To Take Care This Bank Holiday Weekend

: 08/03/2018 - 15:17
Author: Laura Donnelly
driving_2.jpeg

Kildare Gardaí and Kildare County Council have issued a joint appeal to road users to take care this Bank Holiday weekend.

They have asked that motorcyclists and drivers become aware of their vulnerability while on the roads.

In addition to focusing on motorcyclists, gardaí will also be targeting speeding motorists, non-wearing of seatbelts and other traffic offences, including drink driving.

Kildare's Road Safety, Cycling and Sustainable Transport Officer Declan Keogh is urging people to plan their journey home in advance:

fri_dk.wav, by Laura Donnelly

 

 

 

