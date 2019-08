Heathrow Airport in the UK will cancel 172 flights on Monday and Tuesday after thousands of workers overwhelmingly rejected a revised pay offer.

Unite said 88% of its 4,000 union members - who include security guards, firefighters and engineers - voted to refuse the deal, meaning the parties will head to last-ditch pay dispute talks in an effort to avert a strike.

A two-day strike is set to start on Monday with further industrial action planned for 48 hours from 23 August.