Survivors Of Abuse In Residential Institutions Call On Govt. To Support Their Health, Housing And Income Needs.

: 08/03/2019 - 09:56
Author: Eoin Beatty
report.jpeg

Survivors of abuse in residential institutions are calling on the government to support their health, housing and income needs.

The findings are published in a report that engaged with over 100 people in Ireland and the UK over a six month period.

This report, published by the Department of Education, spoke with survivors, survivor groups and their advocates from across Ireland and the UK.

It says urgent action is needed on health, housing, social supports and enough income to live on in dignity whether survivors have been through the redress system or not.

It adds that this must be done with survivors rather than for survivors.

80% of survivors are aged over 58, just over half of these are over 70 and 7% are over 80.

The report found that most survivors highlighted the urgency of dealing with an aging population where health, housing, social supports and adequate income were vital for a dignified and secure old age.

