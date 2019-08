A Kildare man who was paralysed after a fall last year will benefit from a major country music festival today.

Declan Naughton was a key member of Celbridge GAA cub until his accident in a charity cycle.

The club has organised today's event to help meet the costs of adapting his house.

The festival take places in the club's grounds, and chairman Noel Dunne says they've a great line-up.