An Independent TD is calling for talks to be held this weekend to solve the beef-farming dispute.

Members of the Beef Plan Movement have been protesting at meat factories all week, about the low price they're getting for stock.

Meat Industry Ireland says it will hold talks with the organisation - but only if they protests are called off.

Farmers have turned this request down, and are continuing to protest.

Michael Fitzmaurice says there's an opportunity for a resolution this weekend.