Criminal Assets Bureau Recovered More Than €50,000 In Cash And Range Rover In Kildare Yesterday.

: 08/03/2019 - 10:14
Author: Eoin Beatty
cab_logo.jpg

 

The Criminal Assets Bureau has recovered more than 50,000 euro in cash and a Range Rover in Kildare.

They were seized after a search operation in Maynooth yesterday.

Bureau officiers arrested a man after the seizure.

He's currently being detained at Lucan Garda Station.

