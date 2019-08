Sinn Féin's expressing concern at the number of assaults in Oberstown Children's Detention Campus.

31 staff were assaulted by young offenders in the Dublin facility between January 2018 and June of this year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, there were a further 16 child-on-child assaults.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, says it's a concern, because there are only 37 children in the centre.