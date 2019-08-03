Temporary Road Works Speed Limit In Effect On Parts of M9/M7/N7 From Today.

Temporary Road Works Speed Limit are in effect on parts of the M9/M7/N7 from today and will be in place until September 30th, 2019.

The details are outlined below:

Kildare County Council, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Road Traffic Act 2004, hereby makes the following order in respect of the area comprising the administrative County of Kildare;

1. This order may be cited as the Road Works Speed Limit Order NRO 5/2019

2. 80 kilometres per hour shall be the Road Works Speed Limit for mechanically propelled vehicles on the roads as specified in the first schedule to this order;

3. 100 kilometres per hour shall be the Road Works Speed Limit for mechanically propelled vehicles on the roads as specified in the second schedule to this order;

First Schedule

Roads in respect of which a Road Works Speed Limit Order of 80 kilometres per hour is prescribed;

A section of M9/M7/N7 in the townlands of Hillsborough, Great Connell, Clownings, Newhall, Jigginstown, Halverstown, Osberstown, Monread North, Maudlins, Kerdiffstown, Palmerstown Demesne, Palmerstown and Greenhills.

M7/N7 Eastbound, M9 Northbound

• Part of the M7/N7 eastbound and part of the M9 northbound from a point approx..900 metres before the M7/M9 merge point to a point approx. 300 metres south of junction 8 (Johnstown)

N7/M7 Westbound

• Part of the N7/M7 westbound from the approach to junction 8 (Johnstown) off-slip to a point approx. 100 metres east of the M7/M9 diverge.

M7 Westbound, M9 Southbound

• Part of the M7 westbound/ M9 southbound from approx. 100 metres east of junction 11 off-slip to a point approx. 500m past the M7/M9 diverge.

Second Schedule

Roads in respect of which a Road Works Speed Limit Order of 100 kilometres per hour is prescribed;

A section of M9/M7 in the townlands of Hillsborough, Great Connell, Clownings, Lewistown, Ladytown, Newhall, Jigginstown



M7 Eastbound, M9 Northbound

Part of the M7 eastbound between a point approx. 1250 metres west of the M7 eastbound on-slip (junction 11) to a point approx. 900m west of the M7/M9 merge point

M9 northbound approach to the M7, from a point approx. 1250 metres south of the M7/M9 merge to a point approx. 900 metres south of the M7/M9 merge

An Garda Síochána and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have indicated that they have no objections to this Road Works Speed Limit Order.

This Road Works Speed Limit Order will apply from Saturday, 3 August 2019 to Monday, 30 September 2019