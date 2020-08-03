Death Announced Of Nobel Peace Prize Winner, John Hume.

Former SDLP leader and Nobel laureate John Hume has died.

Born in Co. Derry in January 1937, he was regarded as one of the most important figures in modern Irish history.

In a statement released this morning, the SDLP said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that John passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning after a short illness.

"We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the care and nursing staff of Owen Mor nursing home in Derry. The care they have shown John in the last months of his life has been exceptional.

"As a family, we are unfailingly inspired by the professionalism, compassion, and love they have shown to John and all those under their care. We can never adequately show them our thanks for looking after John at a time when we could not. The family drew great comfort in being with John again in the last days of his life."

In 1998, along with Unionist leader David Trimble, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to end violence.

Mr Hume worked tirelessly to bring an end to the violence in Northern Ireland, ultimately leading to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

After secondary school in Derry, he entered St. Patrick's Seminary Maynooth to join the priesthood, but left and graduating with a BA and MA.

He was prominent in the Civil Rights movement in Derry from 1968 onwards.

In 1979, he was elected as an MEP for Foyle and also was Westminster MP until 2005.

In recent years, it's understood he was living with dementia.

John Hume was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize, the Martin Luther King Peace Prize and the Gandhi Peace Prize - the only person worldwide to receive all three.