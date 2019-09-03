Listen: US VP Looking Forward To Strengthening Security Ties Between America And Ireland.

The US Vice President says he's looking forward to strengthening security ties between the US and Ireland.

Mike Pence told the Taoiseach that he's grateful for the Irish hospitality afforded to US troops who stop over at Shannon Airport.

It's his first official visit to Ireland since taking office.

Vice President Pence says Ireland is an important security partner.

3/9/2019 Mike Pence Visit to Ireland. Pictured The Vice President of the United States of America Mike Pence and An Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar TD giving press statments to the media at Farmleigh House in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie