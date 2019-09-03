K Drive

Listen: Kildare Faces "Significant Challenges" In Combatting Homelessness.

09/03/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Peter McVerry Trust says Kildare has "significant challenges" when it comes to combating homelessness.

There were 175 people in the county in emergency accommodation in July, up from 166 in June.

The number of people who are homeless in Kildare is more than Wicklow (34) and Meath (97) combined.

The three counties make up the Mid East Region where, last month, 38 families, including 163 children, were homeless

Francis Doherty is Head of Communications at the Peter McVerry Trust, which manages Kildare's homelessness services in partnership with Kildare County Council.

