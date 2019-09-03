K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 246 Primary Homes Repossessed This Year,.

: 09/03/2019 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house.jpg

Courts gave banks permission to repossess 246 primary homes in the first six months of this year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 290 orders were granted in district and circuit courts.

Judges approved of another 24 orders in the High Court, as banks took firm action against those in mortgage arrears.  

20 homes, in total, were repossessed in Co. Kildare between January and June.

Land league campaigner Gerry O'Boyle says the Government must provide more supports for people in financial trouble:

tuesreposevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!