Listen: 246 Primary Homes Repossessed This Year,.

Courts gave banks permission to repossess 246 primary homes in the first six months of this year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 290 orders were granted in district and circuit courts.

Judges approved of another 24 orders in the High Court, as banks took firm action against those in mortgage arrears.

20 homes, in total, were repossessed in Co. Kildare between January and June.

Land league campaigner Gerry O'Boyle says the Government must provide more supports for people in financial trouble: