In the UK, a man's been locked-up for 12 years for sending the Queen fake anthrax with a note saying "The Clowns R coming 4 you."

The alert was caused by 36-year-old David Parnham, who’s a white supremacist, and was part of a two year campaign.

He pleaded guilty to 15 offences.

He suffers with an autistic spectrum disorder and will serve his time in hospital until he's well enough to be transferred to prison.