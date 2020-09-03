Kildare TD Appointed Chair Of The Oireachtas Justice Committee.

A Kildare TD has been appiointed Chair of Oireachtas Justice Committee

The Justice Committee has a very broad remit over policy areas.

The committee shadows the Department of Justice and considers policy in the fields of civil and criminal justice, policing, prisons, security, law reform, data protection and immigration.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, now takes over as chair, following his appointment by Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Deputy Lawless, a Barrister, says “I am very pleased to be appointed to this role which will be an challenging in the current political climate. The Oireachtas Committees are going to be central in the process of holding Government to account, developing policy and passing legislation to an extent that we have not seen before. Strong and fair leadership in these roles will be required for real progress to be made during this Dáil term and I welcome the opportunity from An Taoiseach to chair this critical Oireachtas Committee”

File image: James Lawless/RollingNews