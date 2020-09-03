K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare TD Appointed Chair Of The Oireachtas Justice Committee.

: 09/03/2020 - 15:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
james_lawless_12_12_17_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare TD has been appiointed Chair of Oireachtas Justice Committee

The Justice Committee has a very broad remit over policy areas.

The committee shadows the Department of Justice and considers policy in the fields of civil and criminal justice, policing, prisons, security, law reform, data protection and immigration.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, now takes over as chair, following his appointment by Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

Deputy Lawless, a Barrister, says “I am very pleased to be appointed to this role which will be an challenging in the current political climate. The Oireachtas Committees are going to be central in the process of holding Government to account, developing policy and passing legislation to an extent that we have not seen before.  Strong and fair leadership in these roles will be required for real progress to be made during this Dáil term and I welcome the opportunity from An Taoiseach to chair this critical Oireachtas Committee”

 

File image: James Lawless/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!