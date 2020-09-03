13,279 Kildare Households Have Availed Of SEAI Grants.

13,279 Kildare homes in Ireland have availed of SEAI home energy grants.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland says grants covering up to 30% of the cost available for insulation and heating system upgrades

Grants include for insulation, renewable home heating, heating controls, and solar PV.

The grants are fixed amounts ranging from €400 up to €6000 depending on the works to be undertaken and the size of house.

Attic insulation Cavity wall insulation Internal wall insulation Apartment or mid-terrace house Semi-detached or end of terrace Detached House External wall insulation Apartment or mid-terrace house Semi-detached or end of terrace Detached House €400 €400 €1,600 €2,200 €2,400 €2,750 €4,500 €6,000 Solar electricity Battery storage Up to €2,800* €600 Heating controls Air / ground source /exhaust air / water to water heat pump system Air to air heat pump system Technical Advisor for heat pump system Solar water heating €700 €3,500 €600 €200** €1,200 Building Energy Rating (BER) Bonus grants available for multiple upgrades €50

* Grant amount is dependent on the size of the system.

** Only paid in conjunction with a heat pump grant