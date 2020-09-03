13,279 Kildare Households Have Availed Of SEAI Grants.

13,279 Kildare homes in Ireland have availed of SEAI home energy grants.
The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland says grants covering up to 30% of the cost available for insulation and heating system upgrades
Grants include for insulation, renewable home heating, heating controls, and solar PV.
The grants are fixed amounts ranging from €400 up to €6000 depending on the works to be undertaken and the size of house.
|
Attic insulation
Cavity wall insulation
Internal wall insulation
Apartment or mid-terrace house
Semi-detached or end of terrace
Detached House
External wall insulation
Apartment or mid-terrace house
Semi-detached or end of terrace
Detached House
|
€400
€400
€1,600
€2,200
€2,400
€2,750
€4,500
€6,000
|
Solar electricity
Battery storage
|
Up to €2,800*
€600
|
Heating controls
Air / ground source /exhaust air / water to water heat pump system
Air to air heat pump system
Technical Advisor for heat pump system
Solar water heating
|
€700
€3,500
€600
€200**
€1,200
|
Building Energy Rating (BER)
Bonus grants available for multiple upgrades
|
€50
* Grant amount is dependent on the size of the system.
** Only paid in conjunction with a heat pump grant