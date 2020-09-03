K Drive

13,279 Kildare Households Have Availed Of SEAI Grants.

: 09/03/2020 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
13,279 Kildare homes in Ireland have availed of SEAI home energy grants.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland says grants covering up to 30% of the cost available for insulation and heating system upgrades

Grants include for insulation, renewable home heating, heating controls, and solar PV.

 The grants are fixed amounts ranging from €400 up to €6000 depending on the works to be undertaken and the size of house.

 

Attic insulation

Cavity wall insulation

Internal wall insulation

Apartment or mid-terrace house

Semi-detached or end of terrace

Detached House

External wall insulation

Apartment or mid-terrace house

Semi-detached or end of terrace

Detached House

€400

€400

 

€1,600

€2,200

€2,400

 

 

€2,750

€4,500

€6,000

Solar electricity

Battery storage

Up to €2,800*

€600

Heating controls   

Air / ground source /exhaust air / water to water heat pump system

Air to air heat pump system

Technical Advisor for heat pump system

Solar water heating                                                                          

€700

€3,500

€600

€200**

€1,200

Building Energy Rating (BER)

Bonus grants available for multiple upgrades

 

€50

 

* Grant amount is dependent on the size of the system.

** Only paid in conjunction with a heat pump grant

