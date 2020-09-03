K Drive

Listen: Taoiseach Says There Is No Rift With EU Commission President.

: 09/03/2020 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach says there's no strain between him and the European Commission President, despite delays in Ireland nominating Phil Hogan's replacement.  

Micheál Martin's confirmed two candidates will be put forward for the EU Commissioner role within the next two days.

Ireland looks set to loose the trade portfolio, in a shake-up of commissioners by President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Taoiseach says no damage has been done to the relationship between Ireland and the European Commission:

