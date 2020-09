Kildare Arts Service is curating 140 strong collection of Covid 19 diaries.

The project was aimed at people who were cocooning and older people.

The notebooks were delivered to homes in March.

The diaries will become part of a permanent Kildare County Council archive.

Lucina Russell, Kildare's Arts Officer, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

She says many people discussed feelings of loneliness, but also a sense of optimism.

Stock image: Pexels