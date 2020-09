Sixty five people have been scammed out of a total of three million euro this year as a result of investment fraud.

Gardaí say victims often don't realise they've been scammed for months or even years later, when they go to draw down their investment.

Half of the victims are based in Leinster and 8 in 10 are over the age of 40.

Superintendent Pat Lordan says it's extremely difficult to recover the money or catch the criminals.

Stock image: Pexels