Irish Water says it expects to have 55 'at risk' water supplies around the country up to standard by 2021.

In the meantime, the utility is writing to 140 thousand homes and businesses in 16 counties, where water supply is 'not as good as it could be'.

The letters will outline problems including chemicals in the supply, and inadequate contamination controls.

The water is sub-standard but safe to drink in all but two supplies, which are on a boil water notice.