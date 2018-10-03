K Drive

Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled For M7 This Week

: 10/03/2018 - 10:15
Author: Laura Donnelly
A series of overnight lane closures will take place in the M7 work-zone this week.

Kildare County Council says lanes will be closed, nightly, southbound between the Naas Junctions.

The closure will begin at 10pm, and will be lifted at 6am.

Tonight and on Thursday night, diversions will be in place, in addition.

Traffic will be diverted off the M7 at the Ball off-slip road, and rejoin the route at the on-slip.

On Friday, the on-ramp at Naas North will be closed.

Traffic via be diverted, northbound, to junction 9, and then back along the M7, southbound.

 

