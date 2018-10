A grant for an elderly person to convert their home into two separate housing units is being put forward.

It's being proposed by Shane Ross's Independent Alliance ahead of next week's budget.

The so-called 'granny flat grant' would be pitched as a way to help the housing crisis by encouraging older people to downsize and help them afford to stay in their houses.

Independent Alliance TD Kevin Boxer Moran says it's only a proposal - and the details are still being discussed.