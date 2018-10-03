Drugs Worth €250,000 Seized In Portlaoise Mail Centre

Drugs worth almost a quarter of a million euro have been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

In one instance 12 kilos of Mitragynine powder was found in separate parcels originating in Indonesia and destined for addresses in Roscommon and Dublin.

Separately, herbal cannabis was found concealed in a biscuit tin from the USA and bound for an address in Dublin.

And a quantity of Khat - labelled as 'clothing', came from Kenya addressed to a premises in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Since the start of the year there has been 119 illegal drug detections at Portlaoise Mail Centre.



**Stock photo