Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Drugs Worth €250,000 Seized In Portlaoise Mail Centre

: 10/03/2018 - 13:53
Author: Laura Donnelly
drugs_1.jpg

Drugs worth almost a quarter of a million euro have been seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

In one instance 12 kilos of Mitragynine powder was found in separate parcels originating in Indonesia and destined for addresses in Roscommon and Dublin.

Separately, herbal cannabis was found concealed in a biscuit tin from the USA and bound for an address in Dublin.

And a quantity of Khat - labelled as 'clothing', came from Kenya addressed to a premises in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Since the start of the year there has been 119 illegal drug detections at Portlaoise Mail Centre.
 

**Stock photo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!