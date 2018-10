In Kfm traffic and travel news

Traffic is reduced to one lane on the N7 northbound between J5 Athgoe and J4 Rathcoole as emergency services deal with an overturned truck.

Delays on approach from junction 6 Castlewarden.

Southbound traffic is also reduced to one lane as a crane is in situ to remove the truck.

There are delays from junction 3 Citywest.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.