Air BnB Launches New Range Of Animal Experiences.

: 10/03/2019 - 13:54
Author: Róisin Power
Air BnB users can now go alpaca trekking in Co Kerry or visit a fairy pig walk in Co Galway.

The lodging company has launched a new range of over 1,000 Animal Experiences.

The new additions also include rescuing puppies lost within the Chernobyl exclusion zone, cuddling cows and beekeeping.
 

