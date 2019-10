Up to eight boats were destroyed in Howth in Dublin and Bray Harbour in Wicklow in the build up to Storm Lorenzo.

The boats broke free from their moorings due to the severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile a seal and her pup have been spotted sheltering on Bray beach.

Gardai have warned people to keep dogs on leads and not approach the pair, as seals have been known to abandon their young if they pick up a human scent on their pup.

Image: via Windy.com