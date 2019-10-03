Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan where he spoke to General Secretary of PDFORRA, Ger Guinan, Political Editor of the Irish Examiner Daniel McConnell, and Legal Policy Director at the Rape Crisis Network Ireland, Caroline Counihan.
Listen back to hour two where Clem spoke to Bulelani Mfaco of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland and Pippa Wollnough who is Communications & Advocacy Manager with the Immigrant Council of Ireland. Also on this morning was Executive Director of One in Four, Maeve Lewis, Professor of Finance at Trinity College Dublin, Brian Lucey and Resident at Fen Grove in Newbridge, Geraldine Barnby.