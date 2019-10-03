K Drive

Four Confirmed Dead Following A Knife Attack In Paris.

: 10/03/2019 - 14:39
Author: Róisin Power
Four officers have been killed in a knife attack at the police headquarters in Paris.

It happened at around 1pm local time at the large building - located just across from Notre Dame Cathedral.

The man behind it has been shot dead at the scene and the motive isn't yet known.

