The Irish Farmers Association is calling on the EU and the Irish government to negotiate an end to a trade dispute with the US.

It's after the US named hundreds of European products that will be subject to tariffs of up to 25 per cent.

That's after the World Trade Organisation authorised the imposition of duties on 7.5 billion dollars worth of European goods.

Irish butter and cheese are among the products that will be hit with the tariffs later this month.