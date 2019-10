People calling for an end to Direct Provision are not living in the real world, according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney says the conditions for asylum seekers in Ireland are better than many countries - even if they can improve.

It comes as the number of people seeking asylum in Ireland has increased by 53 per cent so far this year.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says the reality is Direct Provision can't be scrapped overnight.

Image: Rolling News.