Homeless Charities Preparing For Lorenzo As Orange Wind Warning Comes Into Effect.

: 10/03/2019 - 17:56
Author: Róisin Power
peter_mcverry_trust_logo.jpg

The west coast is now under a status orange wind warning.

Storm Lorenzo is to cause the most havoc in counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick - with property damaging winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.

Meanwhile Met Eireann has revised its yellow wind warning, which is now due to effect Sligo and Leitrim.

A yellow rain warning remains in place for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Homeless charities across the country have begun to put extreme weather emergency measures into action.

50 beds have been made available in Dublin by the Peter McVerry Trust.

