KCC Say There Is No Funding Available For Community Centre In Maynooth At Present, But Will Look At Other Funding Opportunities For The Project

Kildare County Council have advised that there is no funding currently available for a Community Centre in Maynooth.

However KCC have said they will pursue all funding opportunities available to it so that this objective can be realised

The Council were responding to a question raised by FF Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil at the Clane/Maynooth MD meeting, that the council provide a Community Centre for Maynooth.

Kildare County Council did acknowledge that the provision of an additional community facility for Maynooth came through the public consultation as an objective that the community in Maynooth would very much support and prioritise.