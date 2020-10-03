Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Temporary Closure Of The Canal Road In Osberstown Begins Today, And Runs Until October 12th.

: 10/03/2020 - 09:23
Author: Ciarán Halpin
road_closed_sign.png

Kildare County Council has confirmed the extension of the temporary closure of the Canal Road in Osberstown.

The route is shut between its junction with the Osberstown Road and the Caragh to Clane Road.

The extension to closure begins today, and runs until October 12th.

The closure is required to facilitate works on the R407 Sallins By-Pass Scheme.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles wishing to travel northbound onto the L6005 Canal Road, at the junction of the L2006 Osberstown Road and the L6005 Canal Road, will be diverted westbound along the L2006 Osberstown Road (circa 3.2 km) and then diverted onto the R409 Naas - Carragh Road, in the direction of Carragh, at Halverstown Cross (circa 2.3 km). After proceeding through Carragh, they will be directed northbound, onto the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road, at the junction of the R409 Carragh Road and the L2004 Clane Road (circa 2.7 km) and will then be directed onto the L6005 Canal Road, at the junction of the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and the L6005 Canal Road at Digby Bridge.

Vehicles wishing to travel southbound onto the L6005 Canal Road at the junction of the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and the L6005 Canal Road at Digby Bridge will be diverted southbound along the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road (circa 2.7 km) to the junction of the R409 Carragh Road and the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and then be diverted onto the R409 Carragh Road in the direction of Naas (circa 2.3 km) . After proceeding through Carragh, they will be diverted onto the L2006 Osberstown Road, at the junction of the R409 Naas - Carragh Road and the L2006 Osberstown Road at Halverstown Cross (circa 3.2 km).

Local access will be allowed onto the L6005 Canal Road at the junction of the L2006 Osberstown Road and the L6005 Canal Road and at the junction of the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and the L6005 Canal Road at Digby Bridge, for traffic wishing to access the L6005 Canal Road.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!