Temporary Closure Of The Canal Road In Osberstown Begins Today, And Runs Until October 12th.

Kildare County Council has confirmed the extension of the temporary closure of the Canal Road in Osberstown.

The route is shut between its junction with the Osberstown Road and the Caragh to Clane Road.

The extension to closure begins today, and runs until October 12th.

The closure is required to facilitate works on the R407 Sallins By-Pass Scheme.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles wishing to travel northbound onto the L6005 Canal Road, at the junction of the L2006 Osberstown Road and the L6005 Canal Road, will be diverted westbound along the L2006 Osberstown Road (circa 3.2 km) and then diverted onto the R409 Naas - Carragh Road, in the direction of Carragh, at Halverstown Cross (circa 2.3 km). After proceeding through Carragh, they will be directed northbound, onto the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road, at the junction of the R409 Carragh Road and the L2004 Clane Road (circa 2.7 km) and will then be directed onto the L6005 Canal Road, at the junction of the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and the L6005 Canal Road at Digby Bridge.

Vehicles wishing to travel southbound onto the L6005 Canal Road at the junction of the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and the L6005 Canal Road at Digby Bridge will be diverted southbound along the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road (circa 2.7 km) to the junction of the R409 Carragh Road and the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and then be diverted onto the R409 Carragh Road in the direction of Naas (circa 2.3 km) . After proceeding through Carragh, they will be diverted onto the L2006 Osberstown Road, at the junction of the R409 Naas - Carragh Road and the L2006 Osberstown Road at Halverstown Cross (circa 3.2 km).

Local access will be allowed onto the L6005 Canal Road at the junction of the L2006 Osberstown Road and the L6005 Canal Road and at the junction of the L2004 Clane - Carragh Road and the L6005 Canal Road at Digby Bridge, for traffic wishing to access the L6005 Canal Road.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.