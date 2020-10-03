Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Eight People Have Been Hospitalised After A Crash Between A Car And A Bus In Dublin

: 10/03/2020 - 10:37
Author: Ciarán Halpin
garda_accident_sign_via_indepdent_dot_ie.jpg

 

Eight people have been hospitalised after a crash between a car and a bus in Dublin.

The Garda watchdog, GSOC, is also investigating the collision, which happened at the Northumberland Road and Haddington Road junction at 10:45 last night.

Among the six injured on the bus, two men are in a serious condition in St Vincent's Hospital.

The scene has been preserved and road is closed with diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and any motorist who may have camera footage to contact them.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!