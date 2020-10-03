Saturday Favourites

Listen: There Are Calls For The Equality Commission To Investigate Age Discrimination In The Pandemic Payment

: 10/03/2020 - 12:15
Author: Ciarán Halpin
There are calls for the Equality Commission to investigate age discrimination in the Pandemic Payment.

Wexford Councillor Michael Sheehan says pensioners were blocked from applying for the payment even if they were working when Covid struck.

He says it's a bizarre situation, and blatantly wrong:

 

sheehan.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

