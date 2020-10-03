Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Company Claim National Title At Businesswoman Of The Year Awards 2020

: 10/03/2020 - 12:45
Author: Ciarán Halpin
business_2.jpg

 

Louise Murphy from Cyc-Lok Ltd has claimed a national title at the Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2020.

The Kildare company won in the Business Innovation category for a mobility and security solution for cyclists.

Cyc-lok was established in 2014 to develop a Europe-wide and, later, global network of secure bicycle parking facilities in response to the dramatic surge in cycling for recreation and especially for transport in urban commuter zones.

The results were announced at a gala ceremony held at Powerscourt Hotel in County Wicklow, with a digital audience of more than 450 people tuning in around Ireland.

The theme for the event was ‘Power Within’.

An online counselling service and a farm safety platform for kids were just some of the other great ideas among the winners of Network Ireland’s Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2020.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!