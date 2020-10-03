Kildare Company Claim National Title At Businesswoman Of The Year Awards 2020

Louise Murphy from Cyc-Lok Ltd has claimed a national title at the Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2020.

The Kildare company won in the Business Innovation category for a mobility and security solution for cyclists.

Cyc-lok was established in 2014 to develop a Europe-wide and, later, global network of secure bicycle parking facilities in response to the dramatic surge in cycling for recreation and especially for transport in urban commuter zones.

The results were announced at a gala ceremony held at Powerscourt Hotel in County Wicklow, with a digital audience of more than 450 people tuning in around Ireland.

The theme for the event was ‘Power Within’.

An online counselling service and a farm safety platform for kids were just some of the other great ideas among the winners of Network Ireland’s Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2020.