Planning Permission Granted For Serviced Sites In Kildare Town

: 11/03/2018 - 09:06
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
kildare_town_councils_banner.jpg

Planning permission has been granted for serviced sites in Kildare Town

Quattuor Ventures Limited applied for leave for site layout, development works and outline
permission for 11 individual serviced residential sites on a 1.2 hectare tract of land at Newtown.

That's been approved by Kildare planners.

 

