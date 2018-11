The Sinn Fein leader says the needs of Ireland can't be treated as a "footnote" in any Brexit deal.

Mary Lou McDonald was speaking after a visit to the North by British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who's confident an agreement can get over the line this month.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney also says it's possible a deal will be done in the coming weeks if both sides can agree on how to avoid a hard border after Britian leaves the EU.

Deputy McDonald says she gave a clear message to Dominic Raab: