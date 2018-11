The firm that runs Irish Water should take control of the National Broadband Plan, according to Fianna Fail.

According to the Irish Independent, the party wants Ervia to be put in charge of the rollout of high speed broadband across the country.

It says a semi-state firm would do a better job of handling the multi-million euro project.

The government's currently waiting for a full audit of the tendering process after the resignation of Denis Naughten as Communications Minister.