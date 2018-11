Na Fianna GAA club in Dublin won't be forced to surrender its playing pitches to accomodate the MetroLink system.

The proposed route faced local opposition and it's now been revealed it won't include a station at Na Fianna - and will instead use lands owned by the nearby Home Farm Football Club.

It's expected Home Farm will recieve more than 5 million euro in compensation as a result..

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has welcomed the news