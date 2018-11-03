Kildare Farmer Shortisted In Inaugural National Farming for Nature Award

Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness MEP has congratulated Kim McCall from Calverstown, County Kildare on being one of six farmers nationwide shortlisted in the Inaugural National Farming for Nature Award.

Six shortlisted finalists were drawn from a larger pool of 150 farmers nationwide.

The awards seek to recognise farmers who are farming for nature and who provide real examples of how sustainable farming with nature is not only possible but essential and rewarding.

Ms McGuinness expressed concern about the relatively low incomes earned from farming and how for many farm families, off-farm income is essential for survival.