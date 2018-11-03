Saturday Sportsbeat

Full Water Safety Audit Of The Royal Canal To Be Carried Out In Early 2019

11/03/2018
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Kildare County Council has said it does not belive there is a lack of lifebuoys on the stretch of shared footpath/cycle lane adjoining the Royal Canal from Kilcock town towards the new roundabout on the R148.

This follows discussion of a motion brought forward to the Monthly District Meeting this week

A number of new life buoys have been installed at public access points in the Maynooth Municipal District to the Royal Canal, Grand Canal and the Liffey.

A full water safety audit of the Royal Canal will be carried out in early 2019.

